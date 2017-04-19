Ronaldo in a league of his own, says Zidane

By Emmanuel Okogba

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has poured encomiums on history breaker and maker, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the wake of his performance in last night’s champions league quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old striker was referred to as “being in a league of his own” after becoming the first player to score 100 Champions League goals in a 4-2 win that rounded up a 6-3 aggregate scoreline, bagging a hat-trick on the night and a total of five goals over both legs.

Zidane said “I don’t think there is a category for him. What Cristiano is doing is impressive. He’s always here, he’s still involved in the important moments.

“Sometimes when he doesn’t score we wonder what’s happening to him. But in the important moments, we can count on him. He showed that here when he scored three goals.

“He’s in a league of his own. Few players could do what Ronaldo is doing. We all know that.”

