Ronaldo poised to make Clasico impact – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
Ronaldo poised to make Clasico impact
SuperSport
Cristiano Ronaldo has made a habit of defying his critics and will try to do so again by leading Real Madrid one step closer to the Spanish title on Sunday against bitter rivals Barcelona. Four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo has faced accusations that …
Clasico: Neymar, Ronaldo lead combined XI
Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG