Ronaldo Scores 100th European Goal As Real Beat Bayern

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo ended a seven-month Champions League goal drought as holders Real Madrid came from behind to beat 10-man Bayern Munich in the first leg of their quarter-final in Munich. Ronaldo, the Champions League’s record goalscorer, scored twice in the second half to end an 11-hour wait for a goal and put the 11-times winners…

