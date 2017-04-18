Ronaldo’s Hat Trick Send 10-Man Bayern Out

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as holders Real Madrid controversially overcame Bayern Munich in extra time to reach the Champions League semi-finals. Needing at least two goals to progress, Bayern led when Robert Lewandowski confidently drilled in a penalty. Madrid struggled to find rhythm at a nervy Bernabeu before Ronaldo headed in Casemiro’s precise cross.…

