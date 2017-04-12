Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rooney Is Unhappy With His Fitness

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United will play Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa league quarterfinal without Wayne Rooney.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Club manager, Jose Mourinho says the England international is quite unhappy with his fitness, which is keeping him out of the match.

Asked about Rooney ahead of the match, Mourinho said: “He’s not confident, he’s not happy, he has bad feelings with his ankle and is not ready to play.

“Let’s see for the weekend or for the next week.

“We don’t have many players. We need everyone with the minimum of conditions to play – to try and be available – but for tomorrow, no.”

The post Rooney Is Unhappy With His Fitness appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.