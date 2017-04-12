Rooney Is Unhappy With His Fitness

Manchester United will play Anderlecht in the first leg of their Europa league quarterfinal without Wayne Rooney.

Club manager, Jose Mourinho says the England international is quite unhappy with his fitness, which is keeping him out of the match.

Asked about Rooney ahead of the match, Mourinho said: “He’s not confident, he’s not happy, he has bad feelings with his ankle and is not ready to play.

“Let’s see for the weekend or for the next week.

“We don’t have many players. We need everyone with the minimum of conditions to play – to try and be available – but for tomorrow, no.”

