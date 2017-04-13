Ross Barkley Wants Champions League Football

Ross Barkley has thrown his future at Everton into further doubt by expressing a desire to play Champions League football.

The England midfielder has 14 months remaining on his present deal with Everton and is yet to agree fresh terms to extend his stay at Goodison Park, leading to speculation he could leave in the summer.

Ronald Koeman says Barkley is keen to play for a club competing in the Champions League and the Everton manager also reaffirmed his stance that the 23-year-old will be sold if he does not sign a new contract.

“I spoke to Ross several weeks ago and he mentioned his ambition, Champions League, and I told him I have the same ambition,” Koeman said.

“We’re going in a good direction and he is a key player, he is a kid of the club, a kid of the town and in my opinion, there is no better place for him to continue.

“I think it’s a normal ambition for players, every player and manager wants to play in the Champions League.

“Our next step is to play in Europe, it may be difficult, if we finish fifth or sixth that will be perfect because you don’t play any pre-qualification games for Europe.”

