Rotimi Amaechi denies ownership of $43m discovered by the EFCC in Lagos

Minister of Transportation and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has debunked the ownership of the $43m found by the EFCC in Ikoyi, Lagos. The former governor of Rivers State also denied any link with the house as well. He said he has no business, link or connection to the money …

The post Rotimi Amaechi denies ownership of $43m discovered by the EFCC in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

