Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rotimi Amaechi denies ownership of $43m discovered by the EFCC in Lagos

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Transportation and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has debunked the ownership of the $43m found  by the EFCC in Ikoyi, Lagos. The former governor of Rivers State also denied any link with the house as well. He said he has no business, link or connection to the money …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Rotimi Amaechi denies ownership of $43m discovered by the EFCC in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.