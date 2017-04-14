Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

"Rotimi Amaechi Owns the $43m EFCC Found in Ikoyi, Not NIA" – Femi Fani Kayode

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who has been (and is still) under a corruption trial has alleged that the  $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m EFCC uncovered in Ikoyi, Lagos belong to Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s minister of Information.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Fani-Kayode said in a tweet that the reports of the property/money belonging to the NIA is false.

“The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi’s.He owns the

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.