"Rotimi Amaechi Owns the $43m EFCC Found in Ikoyi, Not NIA" – Femi Fani Kayode

Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who has been (and is still) under a corruption trial has alleged that the $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m EFCC uncovered in Ikoyi, Lagos belong to Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s minister of Information.

Fani-Kayode said in a tweet that the reports of the property/money belonging to the NIA is false.

“The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi’s.He owns the

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

