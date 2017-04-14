"Rotimi Amaechi Owns the $43m EFCC Found in Ikoyi, Not NIA" – Femi Fani Kayode
Nigeria’s former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who has been (and is still) under a corruption trial has alleged that the $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m EFCC uncovered in Ikoyi, Lagos belong to Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s minister of Information.
Fani-Kayode said in a tweet that the reports of the property/money belonging to the NIA is false.
“The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi’s.He owns the
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG