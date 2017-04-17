Pages Navigation Menu

Runtown Hits Lagos With His "One Night Only" Concert (Photos)

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Runtown shut down Lagos with his ‘One night Only’ concert which was held at the Landmark event centre on Friday.

The event, which was headlined by Runtown witnessed performances from Lil Kesh, Timaya, Tiwa Savage and other celebrities.

Recently, Runtown shocked his fans after he acquired a new Lamborghini..

Photos from the event below;

