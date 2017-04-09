Runtown named best African artiste at Ghana Music Awards – TheCable
|
Citifmonline
|
Runtown named best African artiste at Ghana Music Awards
TheCable
Runtown, Nigerian singer and producer, was the toast of the night at the Vodafone Ghana Music awards where he won African artist of the year. The 18th edition of the ceremony held on Saturday night at the Accra International Conference Centre.
