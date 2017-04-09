Runtown, Stonebwoy, M.anifest, others win at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The event was graced with performances from some of the finest in the Ghanaian music industry

The post Runtown, Stonebwoy, M.anifest, others win at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

