RUSH – An Intimate Musical Experience With Djinee

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Division One Media and Kreaztivity Works present “RUSH – An Intimate Musical Experience with Djinee”, a night of music with a classical and contemporary vocalist.

The urban singer with a captivating tenor vocal range and a unique soft rock edge has been in the entertainment industry since 2003 and has released scores of hits including Ego, I no dey shame, Lade, Overkilling it amongst others which has earned him various musical nominations will be thrilling fans in the most spectacular way.

The event will feature performances from talented artistes and a top comedians. It will be a night of great music

Venue: Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Date: Sunday, 7th May 2017
Time:  6pm

Tickets are available on Nariabox.com

For table booking and inquires, call 08095226157, 08189001188​

Proudly Supported by:

HipTV, PulseNG, 360Nobs, Jagudadotcom, NOVVA Media, FreeMe Digital, Spice TV, The Sound Live, Artrubic, Division One Media, Nariabox​ and more.RUSH - An Intimate Musical Experience with Djinee

