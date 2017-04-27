RUSH – An Intimate Musical Experience With Djinee
Division One Media and Kreaztivity Works present “RUSH – An Intimate Musical Experience with Djinee”, a night of music with a classical and contemporary vocalist.
The urban singer with a captivating tenor vocal range and a unique soft rock edge has been in the entertainment industry since 2003 and has released scores of hits including Ego, I no dey shame, Lade, Overkilling it amongst others which has earned him various musical nominations will be thrilling fans in the most spectacular way.
The event will feature performances from talented artistes and a top comedians. It will be a night of great music
Venue: Victoria Crown Plaza Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Date: Sunday, 7th May 2017
Time: 6pm
Tickets are available on Nariabox.com
For table booking and inquires, call 08095226157, 08189001188
Proudly Supported by:
HipTV, PulseNG, 360Nobs, Jagudadotcom, NOVVA Media, FreeMe Digital, Spice TV, The Sound Live, Artrubic, Division One Media, Nariabox and more.
