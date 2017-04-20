Russia blocks UN statement condemning North Korea despite Chinese support – CBS News
Russia blocks UN statement condemning North Korea despite Chinese support
UNITED NATIONS — Russia objected to a Security Council statement proposed by the U.S. on Wednesday that would have condemned North Korea's missile tests, despite China's support of the measure, CBS News' Pamela Falk reports. A Security Council …
