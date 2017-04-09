Russia Foreign Minister believes US are playing terrorism game with Syria
According to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, he has said that the United States is playing terrorism game in Syria”. He said this on Saturday during his first phone talks with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson since the US air strikes on Syria last week. “A country which battles against terrorism is just playing …
