Russia Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist

The religious organisation has expanded around the world and has about eight million active followers.

The post Russia Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

