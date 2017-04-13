S Africans in London take to the streets against downgrades in SA – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
S Africans in London take to the streets against downgrades in SA
South African Broadcasting Corporation
A display of patriotic anger is expected to spill over onto the streets of London this weekend. Hundreds of South Africans based in London will protest the economic downswing prompted by the recent downgrades in South Africa. This time focus will be on …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG