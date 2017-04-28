SA Insurance gets NAICOM’s nod

Three months after its merger with its sister company, Standard Life Assurance, foremost insurance underwriting company, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc., has received approval from the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, to operate as a composite insurance company.

With this composite status, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc can now underwrite both life and non-life insurance risks

Speaking on the development, the Group Managing Director of Standard Alliance, Mr. Bode Akinboye, said; “The composite insurance license means so much to us at Standard Alliance because NAICOM has confirmed our eligibility to transact both life and non-life businesses.”

“The merger between Standard Alliance and its life subsidiary remains indicative of stronger performance and value for shareholders and other stakeholders. Therefore, with the combined professional and result-oriented workforce, SA, as a composite company, is sure of achieving its set merger goals,” Mr. Akinboye added.

