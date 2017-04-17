SA leaders must listen to concerns of protesters: Ramaphosa – eNCA
eNCA
SA leaders must listen to concerns of protesters: Ramaphosa
"We should welcome the concerns the people are raising". #CyrilRamaphosa on whether protests are racist. pic.twitter.com/K3k7hxwTGz. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 16, 2017. MORIA, Limpopo – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said …
