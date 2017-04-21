SA Rugby Writer Has Very Harsh Words For The SuperSport In-Studio Rugby Team [Video]

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard ‘on the other hand, Darren’, but week in and week out we are still subjected to Naas Botha’s take on the game of rugby.

Here’s the thing, though – have you ever watched an English Premier League match and marvelled at the level of expertise and insight on show? It’s top notch, and the half-time and post-match dissections give viewers a better understanding of what the players and coaches must be thinking.

Now consider your last Super Rugby game, and what the SuperSport team offered up during their coverage. It’s enough to piss off SA Rugby Mag writer Ryan Vrede (taking a bashing on Twitter), and he unleashed the fury in this video below:

I might not go as far with my criticism but, given the amount of rugby know-how in the country, are we really being treated to the best South Africa has to offer?

It’s probably fair to say that without SuperSport DStv would die a hasty death, especially as the likes of Netflix and Showmax offer more than repeats of the same movie we’ve been subjected to for years, but when does the public begin to ask for more from the sports broadcasting behemoth?

[source:sarugbymag]

