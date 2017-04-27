SAD NEWS! Sterling Bank Sacks 625 Staff
The management of Sterling Bank plc has reportedly sacked about 625 members of staff of Sterling bank.
The sad news was relayed to the affected workers last Friday, April 21st. The reason for the sack ranged from poor performance, right sizing and disciplinary issues.
Many of the sacked workers lamented of the hardship they are going to face considering the recession in the country.
The post SAD NEWS! Sterling Bank Sacks 625 Staff appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!