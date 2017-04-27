Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

SAD NEWS! Sterling Bank Sacks 625 Staff

The management of Sterling Bank plc has reportedly sacked about 625 members of staff of Sterling bank.

 

The sad news was relayed to the affected workers last Friday, April 21st. The reason for the sack ranged from poor performance, right sizing and disciplinary issues.

Many of the sacked workers lamented of the hardship they are going to face considering the recession in the country.

