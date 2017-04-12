Safety: Pillars To Play Behind Closed Doors, Until Further Notice

Kano Pillars would have to play its games behind closed doors, until further notice, the League Management Company (LMC) has ordered.

The hammer fell on the club, in the wake of its inability to control its fans during a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)Week 18 encounter against Akwa United in Kano on Sunday.

Also sanctioned were Remo Stars, Katsina United, two players of Kano Pillars and the first-choice goalkeeper of Enyimba International.

The move came in the wake of recent restiveness of pockets of fans at some few match venues over the last couple of weeks, in order to reassure fans, players and coaches of their safety at league venues on match days.

The Kano-based club, ordered to pay the total sum of N7.25m for violating Rules B13.18 and C1, Kano Pillars was fined a total of N7.25m, was ordered to identify and hand over to the police for prosecution, the stadium stewards who led the attack on match officials during the game.

The club would pay N250, 000 as compensation to the match commissioner, Dr. Tunde Akinbinu,, N1m compensation to Akwa United for assault on members of the team, N.3m for conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute and deduction of three points, the execution of which shall be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the season.

Also, for breaching Rules C.1.1, B13.18 and B13.52 on Matchday 15 in Shagamu, including harassment of match officials, access to restricted area by unauthorised persons and assault on journalists by its fans, Remo Stars was ordered a cumulative fine of N2.5m.

