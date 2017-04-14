Pages Navigation Menu

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8plus pre-order commences in Nigeria

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Technology

Samsung Electronics West Africa has confirmed that pre- registration for its latest smartphone devices, Galaxy S8 and S8+ commenced on Monday, April 10, 2917, prior to its availability in the Nigerian market. Although these devices will not be available until May 5, 2017, Samsung loyalists and Smartphone enthusiasts have been given the opportunity to pre-order…

