Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong denies charges as bribery trial begins

Samsung executive and company board vice chairman Lee Jae-yong denied claims that he sent bribes to South Korea’s former president in order to expand his influence over the company. Lee is also being charged with embezzlement and perjury.

The post Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong denies charges as bribery trial begins appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

