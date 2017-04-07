Pages Navigation Menu

Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong denies charges as bribery trial begins

Samsung executive and company board vice chairman Lee Jae-yong denied claims that he sent bribes to South Korea’s former president in order to expand his influence over the company. Lee is also being charged with embezzlement and perjury.

