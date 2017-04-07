Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong denies charges as bribery trial begins
Samsung executive and company board vice chairman Lee Jae-yong denied claims that he sent bribes to South Korea’s former president in order to expand his influence over the company. Lee is also being charged with embezzlement and perjury.
The post Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong denies charges as bribery trial begins appeared first on Digital Trends.
