Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sanusi rides in Rolls Royce but his people are poor – Governor Yari carpets Emir

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Zamfara State ​​Governor​, Abdulaziz Yari, has again tackled the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, for criticising his response to the outbreak of meningitis. ​”The Emir, and all he wants to do is ride a Rolls Royce in the face of palpable poverty; he shouldn’t engage in throwing accusations at others”, Yari lambasted in a statement […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Sanusi rides in Rolls Royce but his people are poor – Governor Yari carpets Emir

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.