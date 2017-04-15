Sanusi rides in Rolls Royce but his people are poor – Governor Yari carpets Emir

Zamfara State ​​Governor​, Abdulaziz Yari, has again tackled the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, for criticising his response to the outbreak of meningitis. ​”The Emir, and all he wants to do is ride a Rolls Royce in the face of palpable poverty; he shouldn’t engage in throwing accusations at others”, Yari lambasted in a statement […]