Sanusi warns northern leaders against ‘gender bias’ in education

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on Northern leaders to promote girl-child education in the region. Sanusi, during the inauguration of Aminu Dabo College of Health Sciences laboratory complex in Kano on Monday, urged the leaders to give priority to female education as they did with their male counterparts. ‎‎”The people need to […]

