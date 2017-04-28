Sarah Alade retires as FMDQ OTC Securities chairman – P.M. News

Pages Navigation Menu

Sarah Alade retires as FMDQ OTC Securities chairman
Dr Sarah Alade on Friday retired as the Chairman, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange following her retirement from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Alade was the CBN representative on the board of FMDQ. Alade announced her retirement at the FMDQ fifth …

