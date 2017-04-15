Saraki calls for concerted efforts to bring back Chibok Girls

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called for concerted efforts to bring back the over 200 school girls that were abducted in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State three years ago.

Speaking on the third year anniversary of the abduction, Saraki in a statement signed by his Media Office, pledged that the Senate will continue to do everything within its power to advocate for the return of the remaining Chibok girls, stating that their safe return will signify the closure of a dark chapter in Nigeria’s history.

He expressed optimism that one day, all the girls will be reunited with their loved ones, while reassuring Nigerians and the international community that Nigeria will not stop looking for its missing school girls.

