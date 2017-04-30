Saraki Congratulates NGE’s President, Egbemode

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, congratulated Mrs. Funke Egbemode, on her reelection as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), during the guild’s Biennial Convention in Lagos.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, noted that the choice of Egbemode, who is the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, New Telegraph Newspapers, is a clear testimony that she has successfully justified the confidence reposed in her by her colleagues in the past year.

Saraki said: “I can only admonish her to work harder to extend the frontiers of her achievements as the President of the NGE. Her return unopposed is a fitting tribute to the fact that her contributions have been recognized. As they say: “the reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more.”

He also lauded the NGE for the peaceful and transparent elections while urging the body to collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other critical stakeholders to rid the journalism profession of quacks and impostors whose activities daily undermine the credibility of the true professionals.

