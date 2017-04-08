Saraki, Customs Boss, Hammed Ali, Laugh Away Uniform Saga (Photo)

There seems to have been an end to the strong shake in the month of March between the Nigerian Senate and the Presidency, especially with the Nigerian Customs headed by the Comptroller-General, Hammed Ali, over new vehicle policy and wearing of official uniform.

Nigerian Senate had walked out the Customs Boss, Ali to return to the Chamber in uniform to be able address the lawmakers on controversial policy.

On Friday, the Senate leader Mr. Bukola Saraki and the Customs Comptroller were caught in a heart-to-heart laughter shortly after attending Jumat prayer session with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock villa.

Have they settled their grievances and what holds of the new Vehicle policy implementation and the wearing of Customs uniform by the head as requested by the Nigerian Senate”.

Only time will tell…

See photo of Bukola Saraki and Hammed Ali, the Customs Comptroller-general: