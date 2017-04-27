Saraki, El-Rufai, Others Pressured Buhari not to Pick me as Running Mate in 2015 – Bola Tinubu
Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Bola Tinubu has said that Senate President/former governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki and Kaduna State governor/former FCT Minister Nasir El-Rufai, and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to APC were the ones who worked against the plan to make him President Muhammadu […]
