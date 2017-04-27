Saraki, El-Rufai stopped me from becoming Buhari’s running mate – Tinubu

“They went behind to instigate Buhari and some other people in the party against me on the pretext of religion.”

The post Saraki, El-Rufai stopped me from becoming Buhari’s running mate – Tinubu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

