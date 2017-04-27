Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saraki, El-Rufai stopped me from becoming Buhari’s running mate – Tinubu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Saraki, El-Rufai stopped me from becoming Buhari’s running mate – Tinubu

Buhari and Tinubu [Photo Credit: SignalNg]

“They went behind to instigate Buhari and some other people in the party against me on the pretext of religion.”

The post Saraki, El-Rufai stopped me from becoming Buhari’s running mate – Tinubu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.