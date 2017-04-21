Saraki laments death of football fans in Calabar

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has expressed shock over the death of football fans through electrocution at a viewing centre in Calabar, describing the incident as tragic.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, commiserated with the immediate families of the victims, the government and people of Cross River and football enthusiasts across the country over the sad incident

He called on local and state governments to ensure that football viewing centers and other public spaces were made safe and conducive across the country.

He urged the Cross River State government to ensure that the recommendation of its Commission of Inquiry into the incident was made public and implemented to prevent reoccurrence.

He commended the prompt response of the Cross River state government and emergency management agencies to the sad occurrence while praying for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, and quick recovery for the injured.

“This is clearly an unfortunate and avoidable loss of precious young Nigerians. As a government, we have a duty to ensure that our citizens are safe and protected, whether during leisure hour or work period.

“We must ensure that what is necessary to make our people secure in both public and private spaces is given the deserved priority at all times”, he said.

