Saraki Lauds ABS Football Club over NPFL victory

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club for winning the Under-15 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs tournament in Lagos, on Saturday.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, commended the sterling efforts made by the players and their technical crew throughout the the period of the competition before capping it with a resounding 3-1 victory in their final match against Katsina United.

He also commended the organizers of the tournament for their objective which is to groom talents for the national team.

He noted that the competition which involved over 400 under-15 teenagers from 20 NPFL clubs was a giant step in proactive youth engagement, crime reduction and the discovery of future super stars for the country.

Saraki said: “While I commend the ABS Club for their superlative performance that enabled them to win the competition, I also want to congratulate all the clubs that participated in the tournament.

“The successful hosting of the inaugural edition of the NPFL U-15 Promises Tournament, once again, points clearly to one fact: that the country is replete with talents that need to be harnessed, not only to advance our game of football but to develop the country in all ramifications”, he said.

The Senate President also reiterated his earlier call for corporate organizations to make the sponsorship of sporting activities in the country a priority as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in view of the lean resources available to government.

