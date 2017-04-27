Pages Navigation Menu

Saraki: Prosecution witness missing as CCB trial stalls again

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The absence of prosecution witnesses on Thursday in Abuja at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) again stalled the trial of Senate President, Bukola Saraki. The prosecution was similarly missing at the last hearing. Saraki is standing trial, since September 2015, over alleged false assets declaration while serving as governor of Kwara. The prosecution had […]

