Saraki urges Nigerians to embrace preventive healthcare strategies

SENATE President Bukola Saraki has called on communities to embrace preventive healthcare strategies like immunisation in order to avert the outbreak of preventable diseases. Saraki gave the charge while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly Clinic, where he led the Senate leadership to administer Oral Polio Vaccine, OPV, and Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, PCV, on […]

