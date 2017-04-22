Pages Navigation Menu

Save APC now, Frank begs Buhari, Osinbajo, others

Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A member of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Timi Frank, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Assembly leadership to rescue the party from collapse. Other party leaders Frank appealed to in a statement on Friday in Abuja, included Sen. Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

