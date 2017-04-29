Pages Navigation Menu

“Save the Lives of Your Customers” – Aba Resident Cries Out to EEDC

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EEDC Aba Blasted Over Dilapidated Pole. A Facebook User, Chucks Wisdom Cee has taken to his page to post photos of a dilapidated electricity distribution pole in Aba while crying out to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to intervene before it turns a disaster. Read what Chucks posted below… “””Dear Enugu Electricity Distribution Company- EEDC, Since …

