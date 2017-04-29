“Save the Lives of Your Customers” – Aba Resident Cries Out to EEDC

MyNaijaInfo.com

EEDC Aba Blasted Over Dilapidated Pole. A Facebook User, Chucks Wisdom Cee has taken to his page to post photos of a dilapidated electricity distribution pole in Aba while crying out to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company to intervene before it turns a disaster. Read what Chucks posted below… “””Dear Enugu Electricity Distribution Company- EEDC, Since …

The post “Save the Lives of Your Customers” – Aba Resident Cries Out to EEDC appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

