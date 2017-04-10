Say Hello to Mr. Nigeria! Emmanuel Ikubese is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week
Model and actor Emmanuel Ikubese is our #BellaNaijaMCM this week. The Delta State indigene won the Mr. Nigeria 2014 contest and went on to become the second runner up for the Mister World contest that same year. The International Relations graduate from the United States International University Africa in Kenya, shot into limelight when he won […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG