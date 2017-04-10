Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Say Hello to Mr. Nigeria! Emmanuel Ikubese is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Model and actor Emmanuel Ikubese is our #BellaNaijaMCM this week. The Delta State indigene won the Mr. Nigeria 2014 contest and went on to become the second runner up for the Mister World contest that same year. The International Relations graduate from the United States International University Africa in Kenya, shot into limelight when he won […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.