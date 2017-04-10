Say Hello to Mr. Nigeria! Emmanuel Ikubese is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Model and actor Emmanuel Ikubese is our #BellaNaijaMCM this week. The Delta State indigene won the Mr. Nigeria 2014 contest and went on to become the second runner up for the Mister World contest that same year. The International Relations graduate from the United States International University Africa in Kenya, shot into limelight when he won […]

