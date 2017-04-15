Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

School Of Nursing Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti 2017/2018 Admission Form Out.

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited for admission into the School Of Nursing Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti for the 2017/2018 Sessions. Candidates must possess a minimum of Five Credits in WAEC/SSCE/NECO to include English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics at not more than two sittings. Age:  Candidate’s age …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post School Of Nursing Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti 2017/2018 Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.