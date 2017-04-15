School Of Nursing Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti 2017/2018 Admission Form Out.

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited for admission into the School Of Nursing Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti for the 2017/2018 Sessions. Candidates must possess a minimum of Five Credits in WAEC/SSCE/NECO to include English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics at not more than two sittings. Age: Candidate’s age …

The post School Of Nursing Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti 2017/2018 Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

