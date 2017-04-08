School principal urges govt to invest in sport

By Ebun Sessou

The principal of Mushin Community Senior High School, Mrs. Aje Josephine has called on the government at all levels to invest in sports and create more recreational institutions and facilities for sporting activities across the schools in Nigeria to enable students participate in sports for fitness and healthy life.

She also admonished the students to see sports as an opportunity to fulfill their purpose in life.

She made the call during the school’s 2017 Inter-house sports while urging the students to be upright and diligent with their studies.

The post School principal urges govt to invest in sport appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

