Scientific way to stop chest cancer from growing

Apr 19, 2017

A team of British scientists have designed a prototype drug which could stop chest cancers from growing and spreading. Working with laboratory mice, the team found that a protein called lysyl oxidase (LOX) plays an important role in helping chest cancer to grow and spread. The scientists have also designed a prototype drug that blocks …

