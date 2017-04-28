S/Court affirms death sentence on armed robber
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed death sentence passed on Daniel Kekong for armed robbery. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun delivering the lead judgment held that the apex court was not disposed to setting aside the concurrent decisions of the trial and appellate courts. She said the applicant’s appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Calabar delivered on Oct.
