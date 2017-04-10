SDG office trains 672 youths in Daura zone

The National Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has commenced training of 672 unemployed youths on “Digital Training for Youth Empowerment” in Daura Local Government Area.

Hamza Abdulaziz, an official of the SDG, who addressed the participants in Daura on Monday, said that the training was organised by the office of the Special Adviser to the President on SDG, in collaboration with Katsina State Government.

He said the participants would receive a one day-training on Google digital skills after, which they would be receiving instructions on same subject through their individual telephones or internet Cafe for two weeks.

Abdulaziz said the SDG office would provide seed capital to the trainees to enable them establish their own businesses or be employed as computer experts in industries and other organizations.

He called on the participants to concentrate on the training and utilise the knowledge they have acquired to achieve self-sustainability.

Earlier, the Sole Administrator of Daura Local Government, Lawal Kado, who spoke on behalf of other council administrators, commended the SDG office for the training.

He said the participants were drawn from Daura, Baure, Zango, Sandamu, Mashi, and Mai’adua Local Government areas, with each Local Government presenting 112 participants for the exercise.

Kado said that 40 per cent of the participants were females and stressed that they were committed to gender sensitivity and fair representation.

He called on the participants to make good use of the opportunity as the program would provide employment to many youths if implemented religiously.

The Sole Administrator said the local councils would continue to support such initiatives for the general development of their people and commended the Katsina state government for supporting the program.

Tunji Ayeni, a resource person from `Mind the Gap Nigeria’, a Lagos based Computer Company, said the training was on computer digital skills which include, creating an online presence by taking your business to the internet.

He said the training would also expose the participants to managing a social media for an organization and being able to transact business electronically through the e- commerce process.

Malam Aliyu Rabiu, the spokesperson of the participants, commended the SDG office and the Katsina state government for the training, promising that they would strive hard to benefit from the training.

He called on the participants make good use of the opportunity as it would turn around their fortunes.

