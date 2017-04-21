Sean Dyche Insists Burnley Will Not Be Forced Into Selling Michael Keane

Sean Dyche insists Burnley will not be forced into selling defender Michael Keane against their will this summer.

Michael Keane, who has one year remaining on his contract, wishes to leave the club at the end of the season and has been linked with a return to Manchester United.

“I actually got told via a TV screen that he will be leaving. It was news to me as manager,” The reality is that nothing’s changed,” he said.

“If there was (interest from other clubs), it would only be something that we control. We’re a different animal than what we were a few years ago, we’re in a very strong situation now – the club financially, the way the business side is run.

“We can make those decisions when it’s appropriate to do so. We’re certainly not under any consideration of our players leaving at this moment in time.

“We’re in control. He’s under contract, people do forget that. It’s a strange situation now, there’s no two ways about it, players and other clubs have become more powerful because of finance.

“He’s officially under contract. He equally knows the appropriate time when we will speak about his future. He knows that, he’s well in the loop.

“It didn’t need someone through the TV to tell me apparently he will be leaving, I don’t know where that came from. A source, apparently. I’m always a good source, as manager. I’m pretty reliable as well.”

Burnley rebuffed Leicester’s approaches for Keane last summer and the former Manchester United trainee has developed under Dyche’s watch this season, playing in each of England’s last two fixtures.

“He’s learned a lot,” Dyche added of his defender.

“He knows the information that I gave him at the beginning of the season. He bought into it.

“For all parties, even the team, it’s proved to be right, he’s delivered a very good season and he’s been recognised internationally, which I felt he would do

“He’s been an important part of the team. That’s an ongoing thing until we decide it changes.”

