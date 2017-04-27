Season 4 of “Power”premiere date finally revealed
Starz has announced the premiere date for Power season 4. The crime drama will return to our screens on June 25, 2017. The theme for this season’s 10 episodes is “Redemption” with characters having to live with the costs of getting what they wanted. Ghost’s fight for redemption forces him to deal with the media, …
