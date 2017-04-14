S’East, S’South summit to discuss regional fears, integration, others

By Charles Kumolu

THE organisers of the South East/South South International Conference, the South-East/South-South Network, SESSNet, has said that the forum would present an opportunity to discuss fiscal federalism, economic integration, political integration, regional fears, and mistrust among others.

They also said that all the state governors in the Southeast and Southsouth geopolitical zones would be attending the conference aimed at discussing the socio-economic future of both zones.

A statement by SESSNet, Spokesperson, Mrs. Emem Dunn, said the event slated to commence on April 18, 2017, in Owerri, would give the states in the regions the opportunity of discussing its areas of comparative advantage.

The statement read in part: ‘’The group which is pioneered online is known for organising and creating advocacy techniques that have become standard in politics, non-profits, and the industrial sector globally.

“The conference will take place at the Conference Hall of Links Hotel, Chief Evan Enwerem Avenue, Owerri, on April 18, 2017 at 10:00 am prompt.”

The post S’East, S’South summit to discuss regional fears, integration, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

