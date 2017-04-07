Security Forces Kill 28 Militants

The Ministry of Defence in Afghanistan says the Afghan security forces have killed 28 militants in latest operations.

“Afghan army, police and national intelligence agency personnel carried out joint operations in different provinces within the past 24 hours.

“It killed 28 armed militants, wounding seven and detaining four others,’’ the ministry said in a statement providing daily operational updates.

The statement said among the killed militants were Taliban outfit fighters and 15 militants of the Islamic State (IS) group, adding the raids were conducted in 13 of the country’s 34 provinces.

“The security forces also found and seized six rounds of different gun and ammunition and destroyed two heavy guns,’’ the statement said.

It did not include if there were any casualties on the side of security forces.

The Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations against militants recently as spring and summer known as fighting season are drawing near in the Central Asian country. (Xinhua/NAN)

