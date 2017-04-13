See B.T.S Photos from Davido’s New Pepsi Campaign Shoot
HKN Boss Davido is up to something in his new campaign shoot for Pepsi. Multiple award-winning stylist Swanky Jerry Shared new photos of him on set. Davido, as seen in the photos, is rocking a blue blazer, a buttoned-up black collared shirt, black pants and a black double monk strap with blue soles. See photos […]
