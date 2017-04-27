Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See How #BBNaija Ex-housemate, Bassey Entertains Fans At Homecoming [Watch Video]

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate and TV presenter, Bassey Ekpenyong, dropped the celebrity Bassey and activated the Calabar boy in him during his homecoming. The TV reality show star was spotted putting his ‘local drum beating’ talent on display at a homecoming organised for him in Calabar recently. Watch Here

The post See How #BBNaija Ex-housemate, Bassey Entertains Fans At Homecoming [Watch Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.