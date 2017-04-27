See How #BBNaija Ex-housemate, Bassey Entertains Fans At Homecoming [Watch Video]
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate and TV presenter, Bassey Ekpenyong, dropped the celebrity Bassey and activated the Calabar boy in him during his homecoming. The TV reality show star was spotted putting his ‘local drum beating’ talent on display at a homecoming organised for him in Calabar recently. Watch Here
