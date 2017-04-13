Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See how #BbNaija winner Efe’s mother celebrated her son’s victory

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

The excited mum of the BB Naija winner, Efe stormed the Pessu market in warri to celebrate her son’s win, she was spotted dancing with the market women and other well wishers, who came out in large number to dance with her. See video here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post See how #BbNaija winner Efe’s mother celebrated her son’s victory appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.