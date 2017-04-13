See how #BbNaija winner Efe’s mother celebrated her son’s victory
The excited mum of the BB Naija winner, Efe stormed the Pessu market in warri to celebrate her son’s win, she was spotted dancing with the market women and other well wishers, who came out in large number to dance with her. See video here
The post See how #BbNaija winner Efe’s mother celebrated her son’s victory appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG