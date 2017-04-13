See how #BbNaija winner Efe’s mother celebrated her son’s victory

The excited mum of the BB Naija winner, Efe stormed the Pessu market in warri to celebrate her son’s win, she was spotted dancing with the market women and other well wishers, who came out in large number to dance with her. See video here

